Corecommodity Management Raised Stake in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $639,002; Stelliam Investment Management LP Lowered Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Position by $11.08 Million; Valuation Rose

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 16.55M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 216.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 49,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,890 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, up from 22,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 3.43M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Lp invested in 546,125 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.02% or 81,658 shares. Daruma Cap Management Lc holds 0.37% or 247,766 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Verition Fund Llc holds 84,800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 2,186 shares. Nokomis Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.95% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 10,700 are owned by Farmers And Merchants. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.28% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 268,360 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 26,813 shares. Dsam Partners (London) has 0.47% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 250,000 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Old National National Bank & Trust In invested in 0.02% or 25,600 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,199 shares to 57,444 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,251 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $70.33 million for 3.94 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.85% negative EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 45,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 329,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 973,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).