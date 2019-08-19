Corecommodity Management Raised Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holding by $485,004 as Stock Value Declined; Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Stake Maintained by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 40,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 183,082 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 142,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.43M market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 6.43 million shares traded or 21.27% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 781,692 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56 million, up from 741,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 1.45M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 58,573 shares to 756,645 shares, valued at $84.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 3,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,165 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.73M were reported by Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 8.87M shares. Markston Limited reported 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 29,957 shares. Moreover, Benin Management Corp has 0.11% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 14,000 shares. Moreover, Clover Prtnrs LP has 4.63% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Illinois-based Skyline Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.79% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 151 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd has 0.06% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 659,956 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 474,932 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. First Republic Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Second Curve Capital, a New York-based fund reported 231,200 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 20,654 shares to 55,449 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,251 shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).