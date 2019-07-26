Corecommodity Management Position in Concho Res (CXO) Raised by $729,850; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Stake In General Dynamics Corp. (GD) Was Has Raised

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 809.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,744 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 1,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $189.48. About 832,168 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 1208.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 6,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,184 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 911,487 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONSIDERATION TO EACH RSP SHAREHOLDER TO BE $50.24 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc. — RSPP; 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach, source says [00:45 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Rev $947M; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Aerospace and Defense Companies Gurus Agree on – GuruFocus.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $2 Billion US Department of State Global Supply Chain Contract – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.05% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 798,067 shares. Edgemoor owns 62,839 shares. Linscomb & Williams invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Brandywine Glob Invest Management Llc holds 0.27% or 229,100 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com has invested 0.98% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 10.68M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,074 shares. Reaves W H stated it has 1,240 shares. 53,200 were accumulated by King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp. Moreover, Private Tru Com Na has 0.28% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 430 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company owns 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,500 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communication Limited, Korea-based fund reported 6,784 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 16,254 shares. Whittier accumulated 3,705 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 16,539 shares to 52,409 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Inc (NYSE:CVX) by 2,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,799 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company owns 84,498 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Regions has invested 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability holds 2,307 shares. Adage Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Norinchukin National Bank The reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 891,417 shares. Creative Planning owns 4,657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.16% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Gradient Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 142 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt accumulated 10,844 shares. Connable Office reported 0.22% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 2,410 are held by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Commerce. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Mcf Advisors Lc reported 28 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited has 2,018 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 16,524 shares to 38,705 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 20,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,449 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plains’ Cactus II pipeline to begin line fill within a week – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Concho Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:CXO) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SRCI vs. CXO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Share Price Is Down 28% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who held shares of RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.