Corecommodity Management Lowered Position in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by $784,852 as Stock Declined; Pulte Group (PHM) Shareholder Edgestream Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding by $1.31 Million

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 45.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 48,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 57,736 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 106,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 1.49 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 20,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 55,449 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 76,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 513,892 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Agrees to Buy $4.1 Billion Stake in Lithium Giant SQM; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi to buy stake worth $4.07 billion in Chile’s SQM; 15/05/2018 – DEAL VALUE OF $4.3 BLN REPRESENTS ABOUT 22 PCT PREMIUM TO SQM’S CLOSING PRICE ON MONDAY; 18/05/2018 – TIANQI FINCO CO LTD – DEAL FOR US$4.07BLN; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MAY 31; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy most of Nutrien SQM stake for $4 bln; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SAYS SQM TRANSACTION EXCELLENT FOR CHILEAN ECONOMY

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “Northeast Ohio needs to up its game: site selectors – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Homebuilders tumble as June existing home sales slide – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Del Webb Announces First New Las Vegas Community in Over a Decade – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PulteGroup, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PulteGroup Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.84 million for 8.73 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.04% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 22,424 shares. Fil holds 0% or 13,958 shares. 3.89M were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wellington Group Llp accumulated 0% or 105,673 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 30,295 shares. Voya Invest Lc stated it has 340,507 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc World Inc has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Investec Asset Management Limited reported 796,830 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.06% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 321,707 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Kames Capital Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 58,258 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 10,332 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Company reported 9,500 shares. Argi Invest Services Ltd Llc owns 15,292 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19,560 shares to 55,980 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 5,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.02M for 17.81 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.