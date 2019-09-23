Corecommodity Management Lowered Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding By $418,152; Modine Manufacturing Co Has 1.44 Sentiment

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) stake by 66.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 11,004 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 5,586 shares with $215,000 value, down from 16,590 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation now has $32.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.86. About 4.55M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 72 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 50 trimmed and sold equity positions in Modine Manufacturing Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 43.57 million shares, up from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Modine Manufacturing Co in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 42 Increased: 51 New Position: 21.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 12.38% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company for 1.00 million shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa owns 239,230 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Financial Consulate Inc has 1.56% invested in the company for 243,061 shares. The Oregon-based Tygh Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.29% in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 186,324 shares.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, makes, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment maker vehicular applications. The company has market cap of $532.84 million. The firm operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC divisions. It has a 7.61 P/E ratio. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MOD’s profit will be $12.69M for 10.50 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55M for 23.17 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) stake by 5,812 shares to 61,978 valued at $3.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) stake by 12,051 shares and now owns 27,694 shares. Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 7.90% above currents $39.86 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Wednesday, July 3. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $4500 target. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 11. FBR Capital maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Tuesday, June 25. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $37.7 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $41 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 9. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 9 by B. Riley & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,025 are held by Amica Retiree Tru. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 6.1% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2.06M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 696 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 22,303 shares. Bennicas And Inc holds 4.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 125,452 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Llc holds 1,486 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp accumulated 1.12M shares. Intact Inv Management reported 16,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd invested in 5.40 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 468 were reported by Ima Wealth Inc. Duncker Streett And Inc stated it has 2,211 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 75,650 shares. 23,200 are owned by Cullen Mgmt Llc. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 857,707 shares.