Corecommodity Management Lowered Its Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Position; Oarsman Capital Has Trimmed By $596,750 Its Arrow Electronics (ARW) Holding

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) stake by 27.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 20,654 shares as Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM)’s stock declined 15.26%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 55,449 shares with $2.13M value, down from 76,103 last quarter. Sociedad Quimica Minera De C now has $7.93B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 891,186 shares traded or 15.62% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 09/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE – CHILE’S CORFO FILES COMPLAINT WITH ANTITRUST REGULATORS IN EFFORT TO BLOCK SALE OF SQM STAKE TO TIANQI LITHIUM OR OTHER CHINESE COMPANIES – DOCUMENT; 15/05/2018 – Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 24/05/2018 – SQM Publishes First Quarter 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MAY 31; 02/04/2018 – SQM HOLDING COMPANIES CALL EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 bln deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – Chile gov’t to respect FNE regulator ruling on Tianqi – minister; 17/05/2018 – SQM SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CHANGE TO VOTING RIGHTS BYLAWS; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – AS LONG AS FOREIGN INVESTORS UNDERSTAND THAT THEY HAVE TO OPERATE UNDER CHILEAN LAWS THEY ARE WELCOME, BE THEY CANADIAN OR CHINESE – ECONOMY MINISTER

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased Arrow Electronics (ARW) stake by 49.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,750 shares as Arrow Electronics (ARW)’s stock declined 15.36%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 7,757 shares with $598,000 value, down from 15,507 last quarter. Arrow Electronics now has $5.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 429,592 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.02M for 19.83 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr (NYSE:BPT) stake by 15,498 shares to 20,785 valued at $553,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) stake by 16,953 shares and now owns 54,133 shares. Warrior Met Coal Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $43 target in Friday, March 1 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SQM in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 5. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, March 1 to “Neutral”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Proshares S&P 500 Index Invers stake by 19,310 shares to 99,149 valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK) stake by 12,820 shares and now owns 87,719 shares. Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM) was raised too.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.46M for 8.62 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.