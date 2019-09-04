Corecommodity Management Lifted Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holding; Ameren Has 1.11 Sentiment

Ameren Corp (AEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 200 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 180 sold and reduced holdings in Ameren Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 173.25 million shares, down from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ameren Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 151 Increased: 143 New Position: 57.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) stake by 204.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 117,282 shares as Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)’s stock declined 41.85%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 174,713 shares with $1.40 million value, up from 57,431 last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corp now has $421.60M valuation. The stock increased 8.85% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $2.645. About 4.19M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 620,524 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.40M for 13.55 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc. holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation for 16,420 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co owns 1.40 million shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has 1.39% invested in the company for 167,190 shares. The Michigan-based Northpointe Capital Llc has invested 1.29% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 116,584 shares.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameren prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Ameren Missouri to bring customers solar energy at night – GuruFocus.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.31 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 24.33 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company invested in 1,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Clark Cap Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 4,681 were accumulated by Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 49,992 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 44,177 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 23,332 shares. Wellington Gru Llp accumulated 518,404 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 565,800 shares. Fmr Lc holds 1.18M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 1.53M shares. Jefferies Ltd Co holds 0% or 57,500 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Company owns 174,713 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc invested in 0.01% or 14,500 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) stake by 13,199 shares to 57,444 valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 4,831 shares and now owns 17,028 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.