Corecommodity Management Lifted Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Position by $1.84 Million; Stock Value Declined; Energy Income Partners Cut Ugi New (UGI) Holding by $25.86 Million; Stock Price Declined

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 29630.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 613,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 615,714 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 2,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.83% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $1.295. About 25.06 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CHESAPEAKE FUNDING II LLC, SERIES 2018-1;; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO RETURN TO FULL OPERATION BY JUNE 30, 2018

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 470,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.58M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 163,316 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,199 shares to 57,444 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,028 shares, and cut its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 2.87 million shares. Greatmark Prtn Incorporated holds 19,960 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 18.96 million shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 166 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com stated it has 101,444 shares. First Interstate Bancshares holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 372,400 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.01% or 57,806 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 549,028 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Spark Inv Ltd holds 3.22M shares. Cleararc Cap Inc has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Profund Limited Company stated it has 120,054 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Com owns 125,321 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $98,010 were bought by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28. Lawler Robert D. bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995. The insider DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.05% or 15,021 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.16% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Sterling Capital accumulated 24,900 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com accumulated 18,341 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 236,088 were accumulated by Victory Capital Management. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.08% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). State Teachers Retirement System owns 279,318 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Baker Ellis Asset Llc reported 4,701 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Qci Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 769,354 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14,822 shares to 295,089 shares, valued at $37.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 102,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

