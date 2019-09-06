Corecommodity Management Holds Stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO); As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Twin Securities Has Decreased Its Position by $1.45 Million

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 27,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 536,407 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93 million, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 7.72M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 40,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 183,082 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 142,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.26M market cap company. The stock increased 6.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 4.28M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.23B for 8.86 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated accumulated 0.36% or 23,268 shares. Twin Inc has invested 15.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Qci Asset Inc holds 0% or 516 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc reported 62,712 shares. 620,600 were accumulated by Agf Investments. Argyle Cap Mngmt holds 0.9% or 43,373 shares in its portfolio. 12,249 are owned by Pitcairn Co. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3.30 million shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.15% or 701,455 shares. Sterneck Lc has 0.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,504 shares. 3.03M were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Proffitt & Goodson invested in 0.19% or 13,830 shares. Strs Ohio owns 806,404 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. S&Co Incorporated holds 0.04% or 7,263 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $633,621 activity. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 192,600 shares to 273,100 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,028 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity.