Corecommodity Management Holds Stake in Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr (BPT); Aqr Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Polyone (POL) by $1.65 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 56,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 726,264 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, up from 669,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 270,199 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 36.93% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY REPORTED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr (BPT) by 293.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 15,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,785 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 5,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 407,477 shares traded or 37.27% up from the average. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) has declined 20.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BPT News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 06/04/2018 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Unit Payment; 19/04/2018 – DJ BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPT); 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold POL shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 69.16 million shares or 1.71% less from 70.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). The Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Kings Point Management has 1,500 shares. Congress Asset Management Com Ma owns 104,370 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Principal Gp has 0.01% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Atwood And Palmer owns 501 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation owns 1.21 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Com stated it has 34,297 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 8,600 shares. Alps Advisors Inc reported 23,499 shares stake. First Citizens Bancshares holds 0.04% or 10,807 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 243,463 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport owns 40,439 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5,390 shares to 3,706 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 9,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,038 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

