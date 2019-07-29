Corecommodity Management Holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Cut by $784,852 as Valuation Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Stake

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.88 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.98M, up from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.95. About 1.05 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 20,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,449 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 76,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.72. About 176,494 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – Chile gov’t to respect FNE regulator ruling on Tianqi – minister; 17/05/2018 – AS LONG AS FOREIGN INVESTORS UNDERSTAND THAT THEY HAVE TO OPERATE UNDER CHILEAN LAWS THEY ARE WELCOME, BE THEY CANADIAN OR CHINESE – ECONOMY MINISTER; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium buys stake in Chile’s SQM for $4.1bn; 24/05/2018 – SQM Publishes First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – Private firm takes on Codelco for control of Chile lithium deposit; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 18/04/2018 – Chile’s SQM says lithium industry needs at least $10 bln investment over 10 yrs; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy a quarter of Chile’s SQM for $4.1 bln; 04/05/2018 – Australian lithium miner, Chile’s SQM choose site for new plant in West Australia; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Tianqi Lithium’s Baa3 ratings for downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Na reported 54,573 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 1,997 shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability, Tennessee-based fund reported 93,594 shares. Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.92M shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Limited owns 238,400 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. 104,694 are owned by Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp. Northern Trust owns 9.81M shares. Crestwood Gp Lc reported 6,256 shares. Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 5.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,895 shares. Columbia Asset reported 11,221 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 922,612 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt reported 11,958 shares. 79,118 are held by Finemark Retail Bank Tru. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 13,901 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 892,232 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $339.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock or 9,620 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 85,757 shares to 110,138 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 75,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.01 million for 19.55 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

