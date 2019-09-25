Corecommodity Management Holding in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Raised as Market Value Declined; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lowered Its Vermilion Energy (VET) Stake by $3.04 Million; Stock Value Declined

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 144,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 5.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.73M, down from 5.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 500,387 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 41,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 184,389 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 143,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 1.53 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.37 per share. VET’s profit will be $18.57M for 35.15 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,100.00% EPS growth.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $16.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 3,446 shares to 84,423 shares, valued at $91.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 5,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,770 shares, and has risen its stake in C.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 5,376 shares to 40,868 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 49,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,195 shares, and cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.