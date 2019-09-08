Corecommodity Management Has Upped Wpx Energy (WPX) Position by $639,002; Shares Declined; Allstate Cut Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $1.18 Million; Shares Declined

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 216.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 49,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 71,890 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, up from 22,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 6.59 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 25,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 84,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 109,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 8.24 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®

More important recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “4 Ultra-Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why WPX Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 6.14 million shares. North Star Investment has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 476 shares. Blackrock stated it has 35.20M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 273,866 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.08% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,154 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 468,239 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0% or 25,500 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). First Advisors LP invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 239,847 are owned by Voya Management Ltd Co. 37,379 were accumulated by Cibc Markets. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Pinnacle Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,345 shares. Penn Mgmt holds 693,418 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,199 shares to 57,444 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,963 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.70B for 11.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.