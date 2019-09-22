Corecommodity Management Has Upped Stake in Devon Energy New (DVN); As Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Share Value Rose, Focused Investors Has Decreased Holding by $3.66 Million

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 20,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 63,274 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 42,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 4.79M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 936,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.71M, down from 969,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – A strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank sees positive news ahead for equity investors, despite growing fears in the investment community that major indexes may have topped out; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 8.8% Position in Avaya Holdings; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DISCLOSES A 5.30 PCT STAKE IN PRAIRIE MINING LTD – FILING; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 27/03/2018 – DINO POLSKA SA DNP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 105 FROM PLN 103; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “10 Unbelievable Oil and Gas Movers After Saudi Drone Attack – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Company Is Pounding the Table That Its Stock Is Cheap – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management LP holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 387,698 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 37,823 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 0% or 1,202 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 166,233 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Csat Advisory LP invested in 0.02% or 1,738 shares. Finance Counselors Incorporated accumulated 20,946 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 692 shares. Lpl Financial Lc has 85,184 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Landscape Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sg Americas Securities Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 8,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation accumulated 25,100 shares. 127,161 are held by Westpac Banking.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 132,573 shares to 50,509 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 11,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,586 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “#CryptoCorner: CME Group (NASDAQ: $CME) to Launch Bitcoin Options, Wells Fargo Crypto “Faster” Than SWIFT?, OCBC Joins JPMorgan’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) WePay Launches Same-Day Deposits to Chase Bank Accounts at No Additional Cost – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Large Caps Close Mostly Higher Wednesday With Fed Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 309,100 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $107.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.