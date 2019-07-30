Corecommodity Management Has Upped Its W & T Offshore (WTI) Stake; Cooper-standard Holdings (CPS) Shorts Increased By 15.37%

Cooper-standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) had an increase of 15.37% in short interest. CPS’s SI was 533,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.37% from 462,700 shares previously. With 188,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Cooper-standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)’s short sellers to cover CPS’s short positions. The SI to Cooper-standard Holdings Inc’s float is 3.05%. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 219,741 shares traded or 15.69% up from the average. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M

Corecommodity Management Llc increased W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) stake by 39.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 60,656 shares as W & T Offshore Inc (WTI)’s stock declined 0.61%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 214,902 shares with $1.48M value, up from 154,246 last quarter. W & T Offshore Inc now has $627.27M valuation. The stock increased 5.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 2.14M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 38.34% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP PROJECTS IN GULF OF MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 8422.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Investor Group and Company Agree to $230.5M Initial Capital Commitment; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Announces Gulf of Mexico Joint Exploration and Development Program with Investor Group; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Heidelberg Field Acquisition Closing to Occur in April; 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 183.2 MLN RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REV 183.2 MLN RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC – UPON INVESTOR GROUP ACHIEVING CERTAIN RETURN THRESHOLDS, W&T’S SHARE OF WELL NET REVENUE INCREASES TO 38.4%

Since March 15, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $1.19 million activity. $460,000 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was bought by KROHN TRACY W. Stanley B Frank bought $65,070 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $51,000 was made by KATZ STUART B on Tuesday, May 7. 7,000 shares were bought by BOULET VIRGINIA, worth $30,380 on Friday, June 7. 7,000 shares were bought by Ghauri Shahid, worth $42,070 on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Increased An Energizing 111% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “11 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Wellington Management Llp reported 123,103 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 18,572 shares. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 243,370 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0% or 779,592 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 22,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Moreover, Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Northern Trust Corp reported 1.19 million shares stake. Walleye Trading Limited Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 49,100 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 6,830 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 4.41M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cap Impact Advisors Limited Com holds 0.48% or 266,621 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 5,273 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) stake by 13,199 shares to 57,444 valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 6,737 shares and now owns 23,735 shares. Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CPS) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, makes, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $862.80 million. The firm operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America divisions. It has a 18.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.