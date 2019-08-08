Corecommodity Management Has Upped Its Stake in Unit (UNT) as Share Value Declined; Sadoff Investment Management Has Lowered D R Horton (DHI) Position by $752,350; Shares Rose

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 337.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 31,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.94% . The institutional investor held 41,172 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, up from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.32M market cap company. The stock increased 9.17% or $0.385 during the last trading session, reaching $4.585. About 432,696 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Amended Pact Provides for Increase in Borrowing Base to $525 Million From $475 Million; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2% Position in Unit Corp; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNIT CORPORATION TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM SUBSIDIARY; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Amended Pact Reduces/ Maximum Credit Amount to $475 Million From $875 Million; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – DEAL FOR CASH PROCEEDS OF $300 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Use of Proceeds to Pay Down Principal Balance Under Credit Pact; 09/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM UNIT; 09/03/2018 – UNIT CORP EXTENDS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT’S TERM TO APRIL 4, ’19; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Adj EPS 21c

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 18,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 907,279 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54M, down from 925,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 1.85M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold UNT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Van Den Berg I Inc owns 1.78% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 908,316 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 419,206 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Arizona State Retirement has 0.01% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 61,682 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset has invested 0.02% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 52,161 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.01% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). James Inv Research accumulated 7,525 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $76,679 activity. 3,000 Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) shares with value of $21,900 were bought by Peyton G Bailey IV.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6,737 shares to 23,735 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,251 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap reported 12,268 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 566 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0% or 25,399 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Savings Bank Department has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Sumitomo Life reported 14,820 shares. Majedie Asset Ltd holds 34,941 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.07% or 8,340 shares. 44,998 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets. Altfest L J And Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0.03% or 7,123 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.13% or 67,200 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdings accumulated 0.25% or 1.42M shares. Westover Cap Limited Company has invested 0.15% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Jane Street has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 120,947 shares. Ssi Invest Mngmt holds 6,059 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.