Corecommodity Management Has Trimmed Its Ingredion (INGR) Holding; Shorts at Marriott International – Class A (MAR) Lowered By 7.45%

Marriott International – Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) had a decrease of 7.45% in short interest. MAR’s SI was 8.14M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.45% from 8.79M shares previously. With 1.55M avg volume, 5 days are for Marriott International – Class A (NASDAQ:MAR)’s short sellers to cover MAR’s short positions. The SI to Marriott International – Class A’s float is 2.87%. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 1.15M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 05/04/2018 – Marriott International Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Ingredion Inc (INGR) stake by 20.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 5,321 shares as Ingredion Inc (INGR)’s stock declined 16.16%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 20,718 shares with $1.96 million value, down from 26,039 last quarter. Ingredion Inc now has $5.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 353,142 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR)

Among 9 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Marriott International has $150 highest and $12500 lowest target. $136.44’s average target is 7.99% above currents $126.34 stock price. Marriott International had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 20. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MAR in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, May 21 with “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Marriott International, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 222,732 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Sun Life, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 813 shares. 15,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Signaturefd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,201 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 6,005 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 2,990 shares or 0% of the stock. Westwood Grp Inc reported 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 29,236 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cap Ca has 0.06% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 2,952 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Hightower Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 114,585 shares. City Holding holds 0.09% or 2,517 shares in its portfolio.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.61 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It has a 30.48 P/E ratio. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, ABT, NSC – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Cleveland Cliffs Inc stake by 81,075 shares to 126,654 valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Extraction Oil And Gas Inc stake by 243,730 shares and now owns 285,613 shares. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Co reported 246 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.02% or 25,269 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 3,273 shares. Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Kennedy Capital invested in 0.09% or 38,007 shares. Wendell David Assoc reported 3,000 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Burney holds 30,057 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg invested in 279,497 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt New York has 377 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 228,925 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt Communications, Colorado-based fund reported 7,441 shares. Voya Invest Lc reported 56,082 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Communications Ltd holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 5,300 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ingredion has $113 highest and $7700 lowest target. $91.67’s average target is 21.84% above currents $75.24 stock price. Ingredion had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6. Seaport Global initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 23 report.