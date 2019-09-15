Corecommodity Management Has Trimmed By $452,100 Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake; Shorts at Vaxart (VXRT) Lowered By 2.3%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) had a decrease of 2.3% in short interest. VXRT’s SI was 344,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.3% from 352,500 shares previously. With 525,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s short sellers to cover VXRT’s short positions. The SI to Vaxart Inc’s float is 9.33%. The stock increased 4.48% or $0.0279 during the last trading session, reaching $0.651. About 214,510 shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) has declined 78.37% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VXRT News: 15/05/2018 – VAXART INC – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.49; 19/04/2018 – Vaxart Appoints Brant Biehn as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations; 20/04/2018 – Vaxart Announces $5 Million lnavir® Revenue Milestone; 07/03/2018 Vaxart Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio With U.S. Patent Allowance; 20/04/2018 – VAXART – NOTIFIED BY DAIICHI SANKYO CO THAT SALES OF INAVIR EXCEEDED ¥20 BLN IN FISCAL YEAR 2017, TRIGGERING A $5 MLN MILESTONE PAYMENT TO CO; 02/04/2018 – Vaxart Announces Oral Presentation of Clinical Data from Oral Influenza Vaccine Program at the World Vaccine Congress; 20/04/2018 – Vaxart Announces $5 Million Inavir® Revenue Milestone; 01/05/2018 – Vaxart Appoints Dr. David Taylor as Chief Medical Officer; 02/04/2018 – Vaxart Announces Oral Presentation of Clinical Data from Oral lnfluenza Vaccine Program at the World Vaccine Congress

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 14.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 2,740 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 16,247 shares with $2.69M value, down from 18,987 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $52.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Puzo Michael J stated it has 0.18% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,730 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 0.19% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). State Street owns 12.54M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Advisory Limited Company owns 11,410 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Interstate State Bank accumulated 5,913 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 187 are owned by Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc (Wy). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Birinyi Associates holds 2,800 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com invested in 7,416 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Two Sigma Limited Co accumulated 1,287 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has invested 0.19% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Roundview Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 4,911 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 19.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 2.64% above currents $165.42 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, May 20 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $17500 target in Monday, June 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $15500 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, August 19 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $16700 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Whiting Pete Corp New stake by 20,569 shares to 64,504 valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 7,688 shares and now owns 23,981 shares. Src Energy Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Deere And Caterpillar, Sees ‘Likely Need To Cut Production Soon’ – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere reports rolling 3-month retail sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.