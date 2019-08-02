Corecommodity Management Has Raised Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake; Proassurance (PRA) Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Boosted Its Position by $35.27 Million as Stock Value Rose

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 11,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 56,166 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 44,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 249,707 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO STARTS BOND PURCHASE AND REDEMPTION PLAN; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – DEAL COMPLETION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Smelter sales still on; 27/03/2018 – U.S. SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO AND TWO FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES WITH FRAUD -STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Australia Regulator Expands Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former CEO, CFO Over Mozambique Matter; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 10/05/2018 – Rio Tinto and Alcoa Will Invest C$55 M Cash Over the Next Three Years; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO’S MD SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES IVAN VELLA SPEAKS IN PERTH

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Proassurance Corp (PRA) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 1,019 shares as the company's stock rose 4.80% . The institutional investor held 13,351 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462.08 million, up from 12,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Proassurance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 3,943 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 5,400 shares to 70,684 shares, valued at $3.77 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Call) by 666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,007 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PRA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 9,255 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset reported 58,600 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc reported 14,190 shares stake. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 5,794 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Management reported 8,212 shares. Synovus holds 940 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.03% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 2.03 million shares. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 34,717 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 13 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 49,337 shares. Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 36,418 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 75,444 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 1.23M shares.