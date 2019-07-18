Corecommodity Management Has Raised Its Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Position; Lpl Financial Has Cut Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holding

Lpl Financial Llc decreased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) stake by 14.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lpl Financial Llc sold 5,196 shares as Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Lpl Financial Llc holds 31,876 shares with $2.41M value, down from 37,072 last quarter. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que now has $114.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.23. About 523,620 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 24/04/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Bond Trading 2x Avg; Clients Net Sellers; 09/04/2018 – RBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 6 (Table); 03/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 09/03/2018 – HUGO BOSS AG BOSSn.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 80 FROM EUR 75; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-Former Portsmouth FC owner detained in Russia for suspected fraud – RBC; 22/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $29; 28/03/2018 – RBC’S MCGREGOR COMMENTS ON POTENTIAL TO BANK POT COMPANIES; 10/05/2018 – CAPREIT CAR_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$40 FROM C$38; 18/04/2018 – BNN: RBC unit names new head of Canadian client operations; 20/04/2018 – RBC’s Calvasina Says Investors Need to ‘Curb Their Enthusiasm’ (Video)

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) stake by 413.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 139,687 shares as Callon Pete Co Del (CPE)'s stock rose 6.44%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 173,453 shares with $1.31 million value, up from 33,766 last quarter. Callon Pete Co Del now has $1.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.18% or $0.375 during the last trading session, reaching $4.845. About 29.19M shares traded or 236.82% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Callon Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the shares of CPE in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $1100 target in Monday, July 15 report. Williams Capital Group maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, January 23, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) rating on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $10 target.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Callon Disappointment: Mediocre Merger With Carrizo – Seeking Alpha" published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "CIR, CPE and GLPG among midday movers – Seeking Alpha" published on July 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. Acquisition – PRNewswire" with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 23,577 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 237,754 shares. Fisher Asset Llc invested in 2.92M shares. Elk Creek Ltd holds 1.09M shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc Ct accumulated 4.76M shares. Cls Invs Lc has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 192,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambrian Limited Partnership invested 0.64% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Qs Lc owns 17,955 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 822,963 shares. Agf Investments holds 107,595 shares. 20,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 0.02% or 973,178 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 7,450 shares to 26,251 valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 4,831 shares and now owns 17,028 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was reduced too.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44 billion for 11.80 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.