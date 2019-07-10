Corecommodity Management Has Lowered Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Intelsat S.A. (I)

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 22.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 7,450 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 26,251 shares with $1.57 million value, down from 33,701 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $36.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 2.41M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of I in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 3. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. See Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $27 Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $24 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $50 Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Company: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “US oil producers shut offshore output as storm forms in Gulf of Mexico – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Solaredge Technologies Inc stake by 13,717 shares to 17,414 valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Tellurian Inc New stake by 75,651 shares and now owns 99,588 shares. Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7500 target. Citigroup maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, May 9. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Thursday, May 9. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $8000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09B for 8.31 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E had bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750 on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. 85,022 are held by Hartford Investment Mngmt Company. Fil Limited stated it has 3.63 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,498 shares. M Holdings Securities holds 0.16% or 11,368 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mariner Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 0.17% or 138,859 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 35,208 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh invested 1.61% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cortland Assoc Mo reported 3,426 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett & Com Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 730 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.66% or 79,814 shares in its portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc reported 0.07% stake. Eagle Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 42,890 shares.

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. The firm offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational firms, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It currently has negative earnings. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers.