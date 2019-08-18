Corecommodity Management Has Lowered Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holding by $330,113; Valuation Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Held by St James Investment Company Llc

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 6,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 23,735 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 30,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 2.86 million shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 73,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 827,029 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.03M, up from 753,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25 million shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 199,452 shares to 293,248 shares, valued at $24.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 18,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 813,929 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities invested in 0.25% or 615,598 shares. Cwm Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,205 shares or 0.29% of the stock. City has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wilkins Counsel Inc invested 2.4% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 596,015 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Horan Cap Advisors has 0.42% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,086 shares. Invesco has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sei Invests reported 488,178 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lee Danner Bass, Tennessee-based fund reported 126,024 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 0.43% or 93,752 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Ltd Liability accumulated 138,778 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 988,814 shares. Moreover, Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,184 shares. National Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 10,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 8,345 shares to 35,281 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 32,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).