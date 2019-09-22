Corecommodity Management Has Lowered Deere & Co (DE) Position; Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) SI Increased By 6.98%

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 14.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 2,740 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 16,247 shares with $2.69M value, down from 18,987 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $51.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.85 million shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) had an increase of 6.98% in short interest. KALA’s SI was 1.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.98% from 1.64 million shares previously. With 183,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)’s short sellers to cover KALA’s short positions. It closed at $4.55 lastly. It is down 51.96% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KALA News: 03/04/2018 – KALA PHARMACEUTICALS NAMES ERIC TRACHTENBERG AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals; 09/04/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/03/2018 – KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR INVELTYS IS AUGUST 24, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALA); 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $11.3M; 09/05/2018 – REG-PRF: Changes in the Governing Bodies of Saaremere Kala AS; 03/04/2018 – KALA PHARMACEUTICALS APPOINTS ERIC TRACHTENBERG AS GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,225 were reported by Violich Capital Management. Moneta Grp Incorporated Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 2,991 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Aull Monroe Invest Management Corporation reported 2.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Trustmark State Bank Tru Department holds 0% or 100 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 202,250 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 2,033 shares. Financial Architects holds 0% or 15 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Comm Savings Bank stated it has 77,976 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 4,821 shares stake. Arrow Finance reported 585 shares. Mariner Lc has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Decatur Capital Management reported 45,483 shares stake. Rothschild Inv Corp Il stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 3.49% above currents $164.07 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of DE in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Underweight” rating. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 19. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Whiting Pete Corp New stake by 20,569 shares to 64,504 valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2. It also upped Centennial Resource Dev Inc stake by 58,200 shares and now owns 135,113 shares. Nutrien Ltd was raised too.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 18.99 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

