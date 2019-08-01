Corecommodity Management Has Lifted Its Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Holding; Fsi Group Increased Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by $1.83 Million as Stock Value Rose

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 380.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 299,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 377,996 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 78,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 15.02M shares traded or 178.91% up from the average. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 73,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 297,091 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 223,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 5.60M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Generate an IRR of Approximately 18.5%, Add to Operating EPS in First Yr; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.68 AT QTR END, FLAT FROM 4Q17 AND UP 8% FROM 1Q17; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly profit more than doubles; 17/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third’s Chicago deal seen as start of US banking consolidation; 30/04/2018 – DADESYSTEMS GETS EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM FIFTH THIRD; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 25/04/2018 – Fifth Third Reports Impact of Second Year of Five-year $30 Billion Community Commitment; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky is Also Considering Another Private Share Sale Instead of a Listing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Incorporated stated it has 17.65M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 29,570 shares or 0% of the stock. Sailingstone Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 7.63% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Sei Invs accumulated 144,976 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 1,748 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp invested in 0% or 711,359 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 244,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 51,253 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). 103,240 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Northern Tru has 1.97M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3,451 shares to 7,963 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 192,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,100 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.03% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 2.63 million are owned by Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Llc. City Hldg has 3,166 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Co has invested 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 1.03M are owned by Natixis. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc reported 11.77 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 10,675 shares in its portfolio. West Family Investments Inc holds 0.32% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 50,750 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 340,547 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.06% or 50.94 million shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). First Personal Fincl Services holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 1,006 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 26,513 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Tortoise Investment Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).