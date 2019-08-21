Corecommodity Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Continental Resources (CLR) by $745,932 as Share Price Declined; Nike (NKE) Holder Myriad Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Position by $5.08 Million as Share Price Rose

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 5.44M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 16,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 54,133 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 37,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 1.73 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Victory Cap Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 45,966 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.06% or 553,500 shares. Wesbanco Bank holds 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 19,002 shares. Bessemer Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Hodges Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Qs Investors Limited has 8,410 shares. 25,525 are held by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Cornerstone Advisors owns 76 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cap Growth Mgmt LP accumulated 0.22% or 80,000 shares. 227,980 were accumulated by Bridges Invest Management. Stifel holds 10,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 49,645 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5,321 shares to 20,718 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,735 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $39.52 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider McNabb John T II bought $39,880.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Roundview Cap Lc has invested 1.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 107,698 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Co Pa stated it has 3,175 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.48% or 213,365 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Llc stated it has 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Piedmont Inv Advsrs invested in 0.47% or 138,621 shares. 10,080 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Stockton. Guinness Atkinson Asset reported 71,173 shares or 4.49% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,265 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc invested in 0.56% or 25,601 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.04% or 124,454 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 5,600 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zacks Invest has invested 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Confluence Wealth Management Lc reported 16,811 shares stake.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graf Indl Corp by 200,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 33,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,349 shares, and cut its stake in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio.