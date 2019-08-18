Corecommodity Management Has Lifted Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holding By $938,256; China Jo-jo Drugstores (CJJD) Sentiment Is 8

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) stake by 204.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 117,282 shares as Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)’s stock declined 41.85%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 174,713 shares with $1.40 million value, up from 57,431 last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corp now has $489.35 million valuation. The stock increased 4.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 5.01 million shares traded or 9.71% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR)

China Jo-jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) investors sentiment decreased to 8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 8 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 1 reduced and sold positions in China Jo-jo Drugstores Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 11.96 million shares, up from 11.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding China Jo-jo Drugstores Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 6.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $35.24 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines , personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. holds 0.53% of its portfolio in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. for 4.84 million shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 16,103 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0% invested in the company for 15,395 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Jane Street Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 13,634 shares.

The stock increased 1.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 213,125 shares traded. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) has declined 17.05% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity. $80,600 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares were bought by Wood David M..

