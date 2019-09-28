Corecommodity Management Has Lifted Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Position by $412,180; Market Value Declined; Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 4,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 127,963 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.26 million, up from 123,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $394.48. About 269,350 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 41,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 184,389 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 143,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 2.74M shares traded or 47.92% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “2019 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial announces senior appointment NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial releases its first 3D printed spare parts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $180.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 49,116 shares to 19,195 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,247 shares, and cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,617 shares to 39,380 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 7,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,446 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fernwood Inv Management Lc has invested 0.39% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 1,632 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 270,077 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 32,750 shares. Columbia Asset holds 0.08% or 825 shares in its portfolio. 20,000 were reported by Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 6,185 shares. Moreover, Thomas White International Ltd has 0.05% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 790 shares. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.03% or 1,146 shares. Blair William And Il has 0.14% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 67,016 shares. Rockland Com has 40,998 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Bbt Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 881 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 90,078 were accumulated by Echo Street Capital Management Limited Liability. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 83,747 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

