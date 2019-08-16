Corecommodity Management Has Increased By $444,682 Its Unit (UNT) Stake; MRC Global Has 0.83 Sentiment

MRC Global Inc (MRC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 59 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 71 cut down and sold stakes in MRC Global Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 81.78 million shares, down from 87.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding MRC Global Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 50 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Unit Corp (UNT) stake by 337.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 31,763 shares as Unit Corp (UNT)’s stock declined 50.94%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 41,172 shares with $586,000 value, up from 9,409 last quarter. Unit Corp now has $174.72M valuation. The stock increased 6.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 541,264 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Unit Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNT); 09/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2% Position in Unit Corp; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Amended Pact Provides for Increase in Borrowing Base to $525 Million From $475 Million; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP PRODUCTION VIEW UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Receipt of Proceeds of at Least $200 Million From Asset Sale; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN SUPERIOR PIPELINE FOR $300M; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Amended Pact Reduces/ Maximum Credit Amount to $475 Million From $875 Million; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 21C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold UNT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0% stake. Riverhead has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 31,314 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 18,323 shares. 191,786 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 34,221 shares. 16,757 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 15,308 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 4.51 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Rafferty Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 47,935 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $121,329 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $27,400 was made by Young Frank Q on Tuesday, August 13. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $19,829 was made by ADCOCK J MICHAEL on Tuesday, May 28. $34,950 worth of stock was bought by Peyton G Bailey IV on Tuesday, May 7.

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 5.2% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. for 216,957 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 2.20 million shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schneider Capital Management Corp has 0.94% invested in the company for 236,505 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 0.78% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 3.18 million shares.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related services and products to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The firm supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It has a 22.54 P/E ratio. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

