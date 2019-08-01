Corecommodity Management Has Decreased Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $439,550; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Market Value Rose, Brave Warrior Advisors Decreased by $14.51 Million Its Position

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 7,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 33,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 8.18 million shares traded or 17.01% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.29 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.07 million, down from 5.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 1.96 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 140,439 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $53.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 189,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

