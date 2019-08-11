Corecommodity Management Has Decreased Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $439,550 as Stock Price Declined; Wells Fargo & Company Cut Its Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Stake by $2.28 Million

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 57,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 181,444 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, down from 238,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 242,215 shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE; 07/03/2018 Marcus & Millichap Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 14; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 19/03/2018 – Jordyn Berger Joins IPA in Chicago as a Director of Seniors Housing; 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Cap Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850M; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 7,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 33,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bronson Point Limited Liability Company reported 50,000 shares stake. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 27,621 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd reported 21,094 shares. Interocean Lc accumulated 4,881 shares. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.24% or 70,445 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 34.40M shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 89,889 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability. Tompkins Corp accumulated 0.01% or 652 shares. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 863,591 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.09% or 192,847 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 243,185 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 100,329 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,944 shares to 9,592 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 13,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold MMI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.28 million shares or 0.46% less from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps reported 10,523 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 770 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 48,317 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 55,707 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Glenmede Co Na invested 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Us Bancorp De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 11,072 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 221,501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc invested in 117,877 shares or 0% of the stock. Enterprise Services Corporation holds 0% or 291 shares in its portfolio. Midas Mgmt stated it has 15,000 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Inc owns 0.1% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 104,611 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 13,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank has 25,145 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Denali Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Dupont Management Corporation has 0.02% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 345,939 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $16.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX) by 47,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Novocure Ltd.