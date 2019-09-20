Corecommodity Management Has Decreased Its Southern Copper (SCCO) Position by $1.98 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Verisign (VRSN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Virtu Financial Has Cut Its Position

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 66.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 52,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 26,244 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 78,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.52. About 308,310 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 70.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2,420 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $507,000, down from 8,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $190.72. About 411,535 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 62,040 shares to 88,810 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 41,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SCCO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 2.83% less from 49.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 956,511 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) reported 8,204 shares. 11,764 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Martin Currie reported 0% stake. Principal Grp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 194,115 shares. 347,135 are held by Swiss Bank. M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 22,518 shares. Nikko Asset Americas owns 88,608 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gru Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). 9,651 are owned by Retail Bank. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 74,261 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sit Inv has 3,900 shares. Corecommodity Ltd invested in 0.57% or 26,244 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 470,928 shares.

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SCCO’s profit will be $401.87 million for 16.60 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $141.18 million for 40.07 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

