Corecommodity Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Hollyfrontier (HFC) by $330,113; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holder Vident Investment Advisory Lifted Position by $373,828 as Share Value Declined

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 6,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 23,735 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 30,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 1.36 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 2,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 16,821 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 14,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $154.62. About 727,802 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 40,417 shares to 183,082 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 36,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Natl Bank The stated it has 29,817 shares. 122,267 were accumulated by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 325,447 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 78,092 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.05% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 380,499 were accumulated by Federated Inc Pa. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Comm has 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 117,782 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 60,049 shares. Nomura Hldgs owns 61,252 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Foster And Motley holds 0.08% or 11,811 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Merian Invsts (Uk) has 0.04% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 80,982 shares. Lsv Asset reported 1.48M shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 288,701 shares.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 19,727 shares to 132,003 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 38,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,712 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 11,531 shares. Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0.06% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Royal London Asset Management invested in 0% or 124,431 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership reported 9,023 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation holds 0.2% or 294,798 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,219 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 323 shares. Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.4% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Rowland And Counsel Adv stated it has 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Company reported 503 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Limited Company holds 232,163 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 37,422 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 590 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 0.25% or 832,414 shares.

