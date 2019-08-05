Corecommodity Management Has Cut Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Stake as Shares Declined; Novo (NVO) Market Valuation Declined While Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $456,560

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 20,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 55,449 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 76,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 795,817 shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 24/05/2018 – SQM IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH EV MAKERS OVER L/T LITHIUM CONTRACTS; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO PURCHASE NUTRIEN’S SQM A SHARE INVESTMENT; 17/05/2018 – Chile gov’t to respect FNE regulator ruling on Tianqi – minister; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS IT WILL HOLD 25.86 PCT STAKE IN SQM AFTER THE TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – Meditations On The Future Of Tesla Energy rEVolution: Next Brilliant Move For Elon Musk After Kidman Lithium Deal Can Be Buying Stake In SQM; 11/04/2018 – CHROMOGENICS AB CHRO.ST – ORDER INCLUDES APPROXIMATELY 25 SQM DYNAMIC GLASS TO AN OFFICE BUILDING IN CENTRAL UPPSALA; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – SQM BOARD CALLS OFF APRIL 27 SHAREHOLDER MEETING: FILING; 15/05/2018 – Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 8,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 47,821 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 39,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 1.29 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%; 26/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Diabetes Treatment Label Update Approved by FDA; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK AND EPIDESTINY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT NOVO NORDISK HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO EPIDESTINY’S SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) PROGRAMME, EPI01; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PLANS TO START STEP PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME LATER THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS EPIDESTINY IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MORE THAN 400 MILLION US DOLLARS IN UPFRONT, DEVELOPMENT AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND WILL GET ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 29/05/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.7% to 967.39; Novo Nordisk Leads; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Head-to-head Pharmacokinetic Study Shows Greater Factor IX Activity With Rebinyn Vs. rFIXFc in Hemophilia B

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Index Etf (SPY) by 1,185 shares to 7,202 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,336 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.01M for 17.82 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SQM: Lithium Production Problems Drag On An Otherwise Good Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sociedad Quimica Y Minera: Supply Shortage Provides Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lithium’s Chinese Connection – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2018. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SQM: A Well Placed Giant With Plans To Supply Growing Global Demand For Lithium – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Valvoline To Benefit From Share Gains, IT Investments, Jefferies Says In Bullish Initiation – Benzinga” with publication date: October 03, 2018.