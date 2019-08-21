Corecommodity Management Has Cut Its Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) as Share Price Rose; As Sherwin (SHW) Valuation Rose, Corbyn Investment Management Decreased Position by $852,260

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 16,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 38,705 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 55,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $88.24. About 2.95M shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Prepard Foods Adjusted Operating Margin About 11%; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18M, down from 25,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $524. About 389,132 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.58 million for 20.12 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 30,888 shares to 63,598 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).