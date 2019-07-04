Corecommodity Management Has Cut Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holding By $330,113; 0 Analysts Covering Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 22.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 6,737 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock declined 22.18%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 23,735 shares with $1.17M value, down from 30,472 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $7.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 994,351 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON

Among 2 analysts covering Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meridian Bioscience had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. See Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) latest ratings:

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $504.30 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 18.48 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 106,457 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 19.28% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S PRECOT MERIDIAN LTD PREC.NS – MARCH QTR LOSS 80.2 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 92.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 28/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MINING ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – MERIDIAN SAYS CONTRACT WITH NZAS SEPARATE TO 2030 AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health and Seton Hall University Celebrate Opening of School of Medicine with Ribbon-Cutting Attended by Go; 28/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MINING SE – HAS BEEN IN RECENT DISCUSSIONS WITH SENTIENT EQUITY PARTNERS ABOUT POTENTIAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT; 22/03/2018 – Meridian Waste: Would Replace Significant Rev From Proposed Sale of Waste Asset; 09/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM TOLD EMPLOYEES IT IS ‘WORKING WITH THE CUSTOMERS’ TO RELOCATE PRODUCTION TO STRATHROY -INTERNAL MEMO; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – LOURDES WELTZIEN, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, LIFE SCIENCE, AND WILL LEAD LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Meridian Bioscience, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc stated it has 164,672 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). 42,664 were accumulated by Svcs Automobile Association. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 1,552 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0% or 28,899 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 15,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 19,062 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 77,100 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation accumulated 20,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.63 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 3,556 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 24,898 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 28,849 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 33,263 shares stake. Brinker Cap Incorporated has 49,439 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $136,386 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Rice John McCune Jr. bought $22,516. $57,015 worth of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was bought by PHILLIPS DAVID. Shares for $56,855 were bought by Anderson James M..

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 36,568 shares to 54,304 valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) stake by 32,182 shares and now owns 40,142 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was raised too.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 11.03% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.45 per share. HFC’s profit will be $274.92 million for 7.04 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 198.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na invested in 27,136 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 26,277 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 63,609 shares stake. Advisory Lc owns 4,944 shares. Smithfield Tru Company invested in 0% or 105 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 39,300 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.85 million shares. Parkside National Bank invested in 0% or 43 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 93,543 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 11,686 shares.

