Corecommodity Management Has Boosted W & T Offshore (WTI) Holding; Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Sentiment Is 1.17

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 95 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 81 reduced and sold their stakes in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 33.05 million shares, down from 34.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Applied Industrial Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 60 Increased: 71 New Position: 24.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) stake by 39.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 60,656 shares as W & T Offshore Inc (WTI)’s stock declined 25.66%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 214,902 shares with $1.48 million value, up from 154,246 last quarter. W & T Offshore Inc now has $571.02 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.94% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 3.37M shares traded or 46.97% up from the average. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur; 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REV 183.2 MLN RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 15/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1.50 TO $6.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ W&T Offshore Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTI); 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 183.2 MLN RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 30/04/2018 – W&T Offshore and Baker Hughes, a GE company Announce Strategic Agreement for Joint Exploration & Development Program of 14; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 3.3 TO 3.6 MMBOE; 22/03/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD – FEB PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 290.37 MT; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Investor Group and Company Agree to $230.5M Initial Capital Commitment; 19/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $0.25 TO $4.75; RATING HOLD

Since March 15, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. On Friday, August 16 KROHN TRACY W bought $65,372 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) or 14,925 shares. 6,000 shares were bought by Ghauri Shahid, worth $24,600 on Tuesday, August 6. KATZ STUART B also bought $51,000 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares. BOULET VIRGINIA bought $30,380 worth of stock or 7,000 shares. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider Stanley B Frank bought $65,070.

More notable recent W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “W&T; Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “W&T Offshore to Participate in EnerCom’s ‘The Oil and Gas Conference’ 2019 in Denver – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W&T sees 100M barrels of additional reserves at Gulf of Mexico field – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Increased An Energizing 111% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Qs Investors holds 6,700 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 49,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 6,830 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 29,922 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 205,719 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 249 shares. Spark Ltd reported 596,400 shares. Federated Pa holds 131,593 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 96,683 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 18,572 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 104 shares in its portfolio.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. for 207,938 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 278,607 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.91% invested in the company for 476,393 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Investment Management has invested 0.58% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 771,820 shares.

More notable recent Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Applied Industrial Technologies Will Acquire Olympus Controls – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Outlook For Applied Industrial Tech – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.