Corecommodity Management Decreased Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake by $527,960; Coca (KO) Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Cut Its Stake by $21.21 Million

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 13,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 57,444 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 70,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 491,083 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 461,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 60,587 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 521,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Llp accumulated 21,042 shares. Horseman Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 395,700 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 10,006 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 6,960 shares stake. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 510 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust Co has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cordasco Network reported 1,000 shares. Profund Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 8,110 shares. Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Art Advsrs holds 81,654 shares. 27,179 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc. Goldman Sachs reported 3.30M shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 159,484 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Corecommodity Mgmt Llc holds 57,444 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 31,585 shares to 60,981 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highpoint Res Corp by 189,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $60.02 million for 42.19 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Fincl Svcs holds 106,093 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Lc (Wy) owns 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Semper Augustus Invests Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 30,000 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.52% stake. 105,936 are held by Pinnacle Assocs. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 390,730 shares. Creative Planning has 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 6.24 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Colony Lc invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 170,857 were reported by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company. Aimz Invest Ltd reported 0.94% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Df Dent stated it has 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.