Corecommodity Management Decreased Holding in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) by $527,960; As Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Stock Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Upped Holding

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 84.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 4,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 5,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.61. About 663,447 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Head of Fixed Income Ted Wiese to Step Down at Year-End; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Adj EPS $1.74; 16/05/2018 – Soros, T. Rowe Top Tesla’s Most Notable Buyers List Last Quarter; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE 1Q NET REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.28B; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Madrigal Pharma; 07/03/2018 – BAILLIE GIFFORD, T. ROWE PRICE SUPPORT TESLA AWARD TO CEO MUSK; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Infinity Property

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 13,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,444 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 70,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 2.62 million shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.44M for 14.80 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 613,643 shares to 615,714 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 75,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

