Corecommodity Management Decreased Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake By $527,960; Shorts at TRANSWITCH CORPORATION NEW (TXCCQ) Lowered By 7.6%

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) stake by 18.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 13,199 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 57,444 shares with $2.35M value, down from 70,643 last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc now has $10.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 844,497 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR

TRANSWITCH CORPORATION NEW (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) had a decrease of 7.6% in short interest. TXCCQ’s SI was 24,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.6% from 26,300 shares previously. With 21,400 avg volume, 1 days are for TRANSWITCH CORPORATION NEW (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)’s short sellers to cover TXCCQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 60.00% or $0.0012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0008. About 5,020 shares traded. TranSwitch Corporation (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CF Industries Holdings has $62 highest and $43 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 12.68% above currents $47.33 stock price. CF Industries Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Berenberg maintained the shares of CF in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CF in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 6.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) stake by 11,612 shares to 15,643 valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 49,154 shares and now owns 71,890 shares. Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) was raised too.