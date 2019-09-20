Corecommodity Management Decreased Agco (AGCO) Holding By $413,952; Independent Bank Has 2.62 Sentiment

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Agco Corp (AGCO) stake by 11.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 5,376 shares as Agco Corp (AGCO)’s stock rose 9.91%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 40,868 shares with $3.17 million value, down from 46,244 last quarter. Agco Corp now has $5.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 119,094 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction

Independent Bank Corp (INDB) investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 118 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 45 decreased and sold positions in Independent Bank Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 26.64 million shares, up from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Independent Bank Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 31 Increased: 81 New Position: 37.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.76 million for 23.88 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Consol Energy Inc New stake by 11,769 shares to 24,418 valued at $650,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Jagged Peak Energy Inc stake by 57,254 shares and now owns 105,805 shares. Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agco has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $79.20’s average target is 2.38% above currents $77.36 stock price. Agco had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of AGCO in report on Monday, May 6 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $6500 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Monday, September 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $8000 target. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Friday, September 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $8400 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 155,836 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 2,954 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.03% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 43,774 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invests has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Massachusetts Ma stated it has 3.18 million shares. Moore Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 45,000 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh invested in 0.02% or 24,991 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18,280 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 317 shares. Bb&T holds 53,991 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 17,536 shares. Art Lc accumulated 0.06% or 14,492 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 57,228 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 59,020 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Anticipates Acquisition Will Be About 10c Accretive to Its 2019 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. and MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement for Rockland Trust Company to Acquire the Milford National Bank an; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $47.08M for 13.53 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 16.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.

Rockland Trust Co holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. for 580,133 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 529,013 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Excalibur Management Corp has 1.38% invested in the company for 19,717 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management Inc. has invested 1.31% in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.56 million shares.