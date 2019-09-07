Corecommodity Management Cut Its Holding in Sanderson Farms (SAFM) by $452,081 as Stock Value Declined; Kirby (KEX) Holder Frontier Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Holding by $1.02 Million as Stock Price Rose

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 3,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 7,963 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 11,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.49. About 318,651 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 1% Position in Sanderson Farms; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS – EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Kirby Corporation (KEX) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 13,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 201,165 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.11 million, down from 214,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Kirby Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 247,700 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). 2,825 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp. Amer Intl Grp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies reported 1,676 shares. Moors Cabot has 3,200 shares. Secor Advsr LP reported 1,864 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kempen Nv holds 0.48% or 39,900 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 0.04% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 59,481 shares. Nuance Limited Liability Company reported 1.17M shares or 7.99% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 9,451 shares. Mirae Asset Invests accumulated 0% or 2,795 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 2,237 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments owns 3,253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 28,729 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 24,918 shares to 57,524 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 11,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 241.72% or $3.94 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $51.18M for 16.72 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.41 actual earnings per share reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $41.98 million for 26.70 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,382 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life New York. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Ameriprise Finance reported 165,852 shares. Advisors Asset stated it has 4,358 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 11,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 73,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Lc accumulated 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Argent Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 91,235 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw Communications has invested 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 154,086 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.02% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 21,489 shares. 567,435 were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7,472 shares to 981,256 shares, valued at $54.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Therapeuticsmd Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 4.36M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:AMRN).

