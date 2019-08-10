Corecommodity Management Cut By $330,113 Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holding; FRANCISCO INDUSTRIES UNCLASSIFIED (FRAZ) SI Decreased By 60.98%

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 22.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 6,737 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock rose 4.21%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 23,735 shares with $1.17 million value, down from 30,472 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $8.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.86% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 1.98M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by MYERS FRANKLIN, worth $124,300 on Monday, August 5.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Cleveland Cliffs Inc stake by 81,075 shares to 126,654 valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) stake by 16,953 shares and now owns 54,133 shares. Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century stated it has 647,620 shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership reported 203,196 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 34,868 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 3,026 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested in 53 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 7,046 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% stake. 338,049 were reported by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Caxton Assoc LP reported 0.17% stake. Fil Ltd accumulated 0% or 14 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Company accumulated 25,946 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. HollyFrontier had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral” rating.