Corecommodity Management Continues to Hold Stake in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF); Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 217,246 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.47 million, up from 189,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10M shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 16,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 74,169 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, up from 57,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 1.44M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $6.62 million worth of stock or 23,850 shares. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 132,573 shares to 50,509 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 5,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,868 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).