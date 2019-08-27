Corecommodity Management Continues to Hold Position in Occidental Pete (OXY); As Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Share Value Rose, Endurance Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position by $336,542

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 89,091 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, down from 90,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $215.59. About 332,486 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 1380.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 8,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 9,592 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635,000, up from 648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.19. About 3.05 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.82 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “L Brands Options Traders Set a Floor as Stock Slumps – Schaeffers Research” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Receives FDA Approval For Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, August 5 Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Dillon Kenneth. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum: A Bargain Dividend Stock At Its 12-Year Low – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

