Corecommodity Management Continues to Hold Holding in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM); Nokia (NOK) Valuation Rose While Guggenheim Capital Has Lifted Position by $660,040

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 132,008 shares as the company's stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 244,393 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 112,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 12.82 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 32,049 shares as the company's stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 64,080 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 32,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.49% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 1.08 million shares traded or 239.41% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Nokia: Finally En Route To $8 Per Share – Seeking Alpha" on July 25, 2019

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,273 shares to 65,400 shares, valued at $25.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (NYSE:PMT) by 18,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,151 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).