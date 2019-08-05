Corecommodity Management Boosted Its Holding in Century Alum Co (CENX) by $880,696; Tieton Capital Management Has Cut Its Steelcase (SCS) Position by $1.12 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 20,521 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 528.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 110,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The institutional investor held 130,922 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 180,460 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 09/04/2018 – Century Aluminum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Century Aluminum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENX); 09/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Section 232 Conference Call Announcement; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL HOLD OFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS FOR CANADA AND MEXICO WHILE NEGOTIATING NAFTA AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects Losses Arising From These Events, Less Deductibles, Will Be Covered by Insurance; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum: Michelle Harrison to Assume Responsibilities of Principal Accounting Officer on Interim Basis; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. REMAINS OPEN TO MODIFYING, REMOVING TARIFFS FOR INDIVIDUAL NATIONS

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Century Aluminum Announces Expansion of Sebree Casthouse – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Century Agrees to Two-Year Power Contract Extension for Mt. Holly Smelter – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Century Aluminum Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 79,334 shares to 101,238 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,028 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Cibc World Mkts accumulated 0.17% or 2.32 million shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 616,840 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 1,000 shares. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 1,370 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company owns 14,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 114 shares. Van Eck stated it has 244 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Utd Capital Finance Advisers Limited Co accumulated 52,635 shares.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 9.24 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 184,475 shares to 471,265 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chromadex Corp by 165,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.04 million shares. Venator Mngmt invested 2.29% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.15% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1.31 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 1.84 million shares. Qs Limited Liability Co accumulated 330,581 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management stated it has 0.2% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Axa accumulated 0% or 27,100 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 6.19M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 925,175 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 23,521 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based M&T Bank Corp has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Spark Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 272,400 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,519 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 53,254 shares.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steelcase Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPDATE â€“ Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Stratasys Is Pushing 3D Printing Into The Future – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.