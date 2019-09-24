CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV)

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.06 N/A 1.44 11.80 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CoreCivic Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

CoreCivic Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.06. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s 2.68 beta is the reason why it is 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of CoreCivic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited are owned by institutional investors. CoreCivic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89%

For the past year CoreCivic Inc. was less bearish than Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Summary

CoreCivic Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.