CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic Inc. 17 0.00 118.12M 1.44 11.80 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 29 0.00 1.05M 20.12 1.26

Demonstrates CoreCivic Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CoreCivic Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CoreCivic Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CoreCivic Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic Inc. 676,905,444.13% 12.1% 4.8% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 3,654,716.32% 62.2% 15.6%

Risk and Volatility

CoreCivic Inc.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s 68.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.32 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CoreCivic Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 2.7% respectively. About 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56%

For the past year CoreCivic Inc. was less bearish than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

CoreCivic Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.