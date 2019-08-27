CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Since CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.08 N/A 1.44 11.80 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.58 N/A 1.70 11.65

Demonstrates CoreCivic Inc. and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to CoreCivic Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. CoreCivic Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of CoreCivic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.9% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.87% 1.86% 0.2% 1.28% -4.45% 8.04%

For the past year CoreCivic Inc. had bearish trend while TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CoreCivic Inc. beats TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.