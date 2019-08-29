CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Both CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.06 N/A 1.44 11.80 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.30 N/A 1.56 24.16

Table 1 demonstrates CoreCivic Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CoreCivic Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. CoreCivic Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

CoreCivic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Competitively, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CoreCivic Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s potential upside is 6.33% and its consensus target price is $41.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CoreCivic Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 92.7% respectively. About 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71%

For the past year CoreCivic Inc. has -4.82% weaker performance while Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has 16.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors CoreCivic Inc.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.